Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

