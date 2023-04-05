Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,068 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
NYSE DD opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
