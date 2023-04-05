Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,068 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

