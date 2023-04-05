Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $459.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.