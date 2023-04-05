Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

