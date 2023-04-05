H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Danske raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

