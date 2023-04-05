Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $60.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00063913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,828 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,829.64419 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06794619 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $63,755,910.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

