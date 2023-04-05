Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,714 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.5% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $459.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

