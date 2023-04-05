Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

