Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $330,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $865,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 166.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Stock Performance

GOEV opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

