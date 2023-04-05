Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,049 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.