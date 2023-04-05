Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,049 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.17.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.18.
In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
