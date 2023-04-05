Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAUGY opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

