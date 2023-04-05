Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

