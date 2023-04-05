Intelligent Financial Strategies Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

