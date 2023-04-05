Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $133.52.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

