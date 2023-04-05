Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.81 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $506.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.