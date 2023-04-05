iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.