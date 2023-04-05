iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.33.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
