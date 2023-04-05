iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

