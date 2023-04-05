iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.33. The firm has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

