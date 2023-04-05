iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 97,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,203,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,414,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,737,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.72 and its 200 day moving average is $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.