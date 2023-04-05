iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $667,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $459.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.