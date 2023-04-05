iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $253.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.