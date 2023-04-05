iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 904.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

