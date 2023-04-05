JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:JAGI opened at GBX 366.07 ($4.55) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 294.50 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.03). The company has a market cap of £345.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.12.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.