JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:JAGI)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:JAGI opened at GBX 366.07 ($4.55) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 294.50 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.90 ($5.03). The company has a market cap of £345.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 376.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.12.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.