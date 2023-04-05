KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

KLAC stock opened at $392.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.16.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $6,072,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.