Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $629,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,367 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

