Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

