Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.