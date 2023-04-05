Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

