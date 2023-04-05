Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $503.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

