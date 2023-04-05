Kowal Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

