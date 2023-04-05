Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CION. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 261,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 61.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 252,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at $4,190,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

