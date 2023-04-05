Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

