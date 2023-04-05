Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

