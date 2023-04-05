Lake Street Financial LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day moving average is $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

