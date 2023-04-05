Lake Street Financial LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

