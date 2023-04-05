Lake Street Financial LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

