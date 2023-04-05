Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 78 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

