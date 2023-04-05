Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 62,791 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BATS:BBIN opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

