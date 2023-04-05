Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.