Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 651.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.