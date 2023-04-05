Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 6,307 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UBS Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,451,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 747,926 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBS opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

