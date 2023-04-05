Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $294,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

