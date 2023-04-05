Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

