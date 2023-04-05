Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $320.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

