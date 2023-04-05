Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of O opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

