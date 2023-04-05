Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates Buy Rating for QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
QHSLab Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.12 on Monday. QHSLab has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.
About QHSLab
