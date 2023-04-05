Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates Buy Rating for QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

QHSLab Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.12 on Monday. QHSLab has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get QHSLab alerts:

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

See Also

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.