Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of LTHM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

