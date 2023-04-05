Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.
Livent Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LTHM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
