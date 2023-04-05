LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on April 28th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

LTC opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

