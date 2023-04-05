Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.61).

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.55), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($253,354.37). Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

