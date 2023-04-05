Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

